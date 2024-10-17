Candlelight and prayers for St Bernadette

The Relics of St Bernadette are still travelling around Ireland and arrived at Down and Connor Diocese this week. To mark the moment, parishioners of St Mary’s Church, Chapel Lane, Belfast had a Marian Candlelit Procession on Tuesday, October 15. All ceremonies with the relics were livestreamed via St Mary’s webcam.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, the Diocesan Director of the Lourdes Pilgrimage, Fr Gerard Fox said the procession, which happened after Mass, was an opportunity “to evoke the spirit of the candlelight procession in Lourdes.”

The parish has their own Lourdes Grotto, Fr Fox said, and the Church is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. That is “one of the reasons why the bishop thought it would be an appropriate place to receive the relics.

Actually, the route that the procession will follow is a route that the parish has used over the years for a procession they would have on August 15. We’re restoring an old tradition.”

Many volunteers helped to organise the visit to St Mary’s. “As well as the Lourdes staff of the people who volunteer on the pilgrimage, the Knights of St Columbanus are assisting,” said the priest. “There’s a men’s rosary group in the city who are also helping, the Legion of Mary, as well as parish volunteers.

“The Lourdes Choir have come back together for this and they’ll be assisted by members of choirs from across the diocese and a number of schools as well are also participating in the music.”

“We have a real community gathering. Lots of people here, fulfilling all sorts of different roles.”