Bring ‘conversations’ to parishes, says bishop

Bishop of Kilmore Martin Hayes has said that now that the Synod is finished, it is time to bring synodality to the parishes, to ordinary people.

“I prefer to use the term ‘conversations about the faith’ rather than the term ‘synodality’ because the language sometimes interferes”, Bishop Hayes said. He believes that language could have an influence on people’s ability to understand.

“What I’d like to see [for 2025] is that people will be given opportunities in parishes to talk to each other quite simply about their faith. Not about Church, but about their faith and their journey. And I would hope that in doing that, they would encourage each other and become pilgrims together. Walking along and knowing that our faith is something that can sustain us in the difficulties of life and help us to rejoice in thanksgiving when there is something to give thanks for.”

These conversations will change a lot locally in the parishes, making 2025 a busy year. “One thing that is going to have to happen before these conversations happen is that there are people who will need to receive training in facilitation, so they can convene such conversations. This needs to happen with priests as well. It is not a case of doing it with priests on their own and then people on their own. I think they must do it together, so that you have a greater teamwork between priests and people.

“Often, in the past, people have looked to the priest to speak for them, now is the time when priests speak, and the people speak and they listen to each other. Because each person has a particular mission in life and each has a particular role,” the bishop said. “The priest has a particular role, he’s trained and ordained. Equally people have, by baptism, a role and have a calling to answer.”