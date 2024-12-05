‘Irish people donate generously’ says Trócaire representative

Recently, representatives of Trócaire went on a trip to Ethiopia accompanied by six Irish bishops. The delegation went to the north part of the country, to the region of Tigray where a conflict has been taking place for a few years.

Jane Mellett, Trócaire’s Church Outreach Manager, spoke to The Irish Catholic about the trip and how Ireland has impacted the people in Ethiopia. She said this was a visit of solidarity, to listen to the Tigray community, but also to witness the good work Trócaire and the Irish Church have done there.

Ms Mellett said there is “a great humanitarian need” in north Ethiopia, the area where the bishops visited. Bringing them to see the area has two sides: “On one hand, witnessing the suffering and destruction that’s taking place in Tigray, but also to seeing the very hopeful work that out partners are engaged with and meeting the people affected by the conflict.”

The work the bishops witnessed is a result of the great sense of solidarity Irish people have. “Particularly in relation to conflicts or in relation to food shortage. That’s part of our history too, and I think it really resonates with [Irish] people… Our experience is that the Irish continues to be extremely generous in donating to Trócaire. Our Lenten campaign is still the largest fundraising in the country.”

Ms Mellett said there is “still a very strong link between the Irish public and missionaries overseas… People continue to give generously.” With Christmas approaching, she said, people get more conscious of the need to help, and people like to give to causes they are passionate about.