Bishop invites politicians to review abortion decision

Speaking to The Irish Catholic at the Rally for Life in Dublin, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said politicians had opened the floodgates to abortion despite promising “repeatedly” that it would be “safe, legal and rare”.

“Well I would say two things about that. They are not safe for the baby and they are certainly not rare. Have courage to face reality and to revisit that decision. It is over 10,000 now per year. This is a tragedy. This is so much pain and suffering that is being multiplied on women, on men, on families and the unborn themselves who are not getting the chance to live. That is an injustice. That is the first injustice to deprive somebody of their right to life.”

He also challenged the media to publish the truth about abortion. “The number of abortions has increased by 250% since the floodgates opened on the first of January 2019 and it’s in no media outlet apart from a tiny few like The Irish Catholic and Gript etc. The main media outlets are not taking up the story. Somebody has got to speak up for the unborn. People are just being kept in the dark.”