Faith-filled Mickey Harte steps down as Derry manager

GAA legend Mickey Harte (72) stepped down as Derry senior football manager after just under a year it was announced on Monday.

Mr Harte, who has long been open and outspoken about his Catholic Faith, was pictured just a few days before the announcement attending the Rally for Life in Dublin [pictured right].

While Derry won the McKenna Cup and the National League they were subsequently met with three successive championship defeats, to Donegal, Galway and Armagh.

He said: “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season.

“I would also like to thank Gavin and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”