Bishop hails NI Catholic schools after strong showing on best schools list

The performance of Catholic schools in the North, following the appearance of 7 Catholic schools on a recently published list of the 10 best schools in Northern Ireland, has been hailed by the Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown who said that in spite of the negative commentary directed at Catholic schools and Faith-based education “those who call for an end to faith schools would do well to note who educates best”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Bishop McKeown said that although Catholic schools are often the subject of complaints and criticism in the North, they consistently defy critics by contributing to the academic and developmental excellence of thousands of young people and that this reputation is leading to a sustained demand for what these schools are offering.

“Catholic schools are often criticised for being divisive and damaging to a successful society in Northern Ireland,” he said. “However, Catholic schools have consistently been overrepresented among the highest performing academic institutions in the North. This simply replicates a pattern that is found in so many other jurisdictions where faith-based schools – and specifically Catholic ones – are in huge demand.

“But it is important that achievement is not restricted to academic success. Good grades are only one measure of achievement. Schools that are results factories can often damage young people and not prepare them for the worlds of work, independence and resilience.”

Outlining the core determinants for “a good education”, Bishop McKeown stressed that the best approach is a holistic one and one that factors in the practical and the transcendental and this is something at the centre of Catholic schools.

“A good education takes all pupils from where they are and helps them do and be their best,” he said. “Community, respect for the fragile, high expectations for all, extra-curricular activities and an openness to the transcendent – these are all key elements in preparing young people to live life to the full. And Catholic schools tend to do that all very well – often without even being aware of it.

“Those who call for an end to faith schools would do well to note who educates best,” he said.