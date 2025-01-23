Bishop Doran talks about Elphin and Achonry’s joining

“Decisions that you make locally are far more important.” Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said, in his homily during Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, Co. Sligo on January 19 that, even though a surprise to many, the joining of the Dioceses of Elphin and Achonry “is not really going to make a big difference in the day-to-day life of the parish of Curry.”

Bishop Doran was appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Achonry in April 2024. This “process of closer cooperation and consultation…is intended to lead eventually to the merging of our two neighbouring dioceses,” he said in a pastoral message in November 2024. And continued: “My own appointment as Apostolic Administrator of Achonry took me by surprise.”

“Change challenges us and, as we saw in the case of the Wedding in Cana, Jesus has a habit of asking us to look at things in a new way,” Bishop Doran said in the homily.

The bishop said the community should consider decisions and actions they take regardless of the dioceses joining. “Will you continue to gather faithfully for the Eucharist? Will you allow your lives to be formed by the spirit of the Gospel? Will you renew your commitment to share faith with your children?

“Will you make yourselves available for mission and ministry, including of course those whom God is calling to serve him as priests for the future. Meanwhile, like the people of Corinth, the people of Achonry and Elphin all have gifts to share and we are being invited to share them in a new way.”