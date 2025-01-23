Filipinos celebrate Santo Niño in Dublin

Edna Go and Nadine Marie Go - carrying the banner during the outdoor procession of the Feast of Santo Niño 2025.

The Filipino Community in Dublin gathered to mark the feast of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu. The 26th annual celebration in Dublin took place in St Joseph’s Church, Berkeley Road, Dublin 7 on January 19. It is estimated over 600 people joined the celebration this year.

With an outdoor celebration followed by Mass, the event’s main celebrant was Bishop Paul Dempsey. The bishop was assisted by co-celebrants Fr Paul Churchill PP, Fr Roner Anildes OSA, Fr Michael Kennedy and deacons Rev. Declan Barry and Rev. Norvil Caguia.

“We have observed an increasing number of attendees every year. The devotion has become very popular among Filipinos living in Ireland – young and old alike. Every year, this celebration is made possible with the help and participation of all religious, social, and civic Filipino associations,” said Lorna Patindol, one of the organisers of the event.

The celebration of the Feast of Santo Niño started on January 10 with rosary, novena and Mass happening every evening until January 18, and the procession on January 19.

The feast, also known as Fiesta Señor, celebrates an image of Child Jesus, which is more than 500 years old and of Flemish origin. Pope Francis authorised the image’s coronation in 1965 as part of the 400th anniversary of the evangelisation of the Philippines. The Feast is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

The statue that processed through the roads of Dublin received new vestments for the 2025 Feast and the community was encouraged to bring their own Santo Niño statues and red/yellow panyolito (a small handkerchief) and Cofradia del Santo Niño medals.

Dr Liza Patindol offering the Sinulog dance and bouquet of flowers to Santo Niño. Claire Acocoro Cosgrove offering the Sinulog dance. Michaela Ocleasa, Lenie Dabatos and Trisha Quejada – holding the statue of Santo Niño during the outdoor procession. Schuylar To giving his in-kind offerings to Bishop Paul Dempsey during the Feast Day Mass.