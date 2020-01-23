Belfast set on ‘Building a City of Grace’ with a solid 4 Corners

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol will be among the big names attending a cross-community arts festival in Belfast later this month.

Along with Bafta award-winning filmmaker and playwright Damian Gorman plus homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry, he will form part of the line-up for the 2020 inter-church 4 Corners Festival.

The Festival, now in its eighth year, will commence from January 31 until February 9 and its theme for this year is ‘Building A City Of Grace’.

Co-founded by Catholic priest Fr Martin Magill and Presbyterian minister Rev. Steve Stockman, this year’s event will see Fr McVerry discussing his 45 years working with the homeless of Dublin’s north inner city and founding a national housing and homeless charity.

Other features include former Church of Ireland Bishop of Connor Alan Abernethy returning to St Anthony’s Catholic Church in east Belfast, the scene of one of the most horrifying moments of his life.

“Events like these are so important,” said Probation Board chief executive Cheryl Lamont.

“The more we talk about it, and engage with wider society, the better we will know what is involved and how everyone can play a role in building – not only safer communities – but communities of grace.”