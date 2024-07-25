Barista Bro. Kettle brews a storm on Wild Atlantic way

The Capuchin Friary in Ards, Donegal is breathing new life, combining the serene art of coffee-making with a focus on ecology and spirituality. Recent efforts have rejuvenated Ards as a centre for eco-spirituality. This transformation includes creating new walking paths, planting over 1,000 native Irish trees, and developing a vibrant walled garden. A new retreat program, website, coffee shop, and welcome area reflect the centre’s commitment to renewal.

Bro. Laurence Kettle, affectionately known as the ‘Barista Brother’, has been crafting cappuccinos, symbolising a broader revival at the Ards Retreat Centre which sits on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ards Friary, located on 200 acres of pristine woodland by Sheephaven Bay, has been home to the Capuchin Franciscan Friars since the 1930s.

The cappuccino’s origins are intertwined with the Capuchin friars, specifically Marco da Aviano. In 1683, during his mission to Vienna as the Pope’s adviser amidst conflicts with the Ottoman Empire, Marco tasted coffee for the first time. Finding it too strong, he added whipped cream and sugar, creating a drink that mirrored the Capuchin appearance: a dark brown cloak with a light, creamy top. This blend of cultural and historical significance highlights the coffee’s roots in Capuchin tradition.