‘Awkward’ questions must be asked before NI border poll

Any discussions regarding reunification and a border poll must include difficult questions on what vision there is for those suffering from social division, poverty, addiction and more, according to the Bishop of Derry.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Bishop Donal McKeown said that “big picture” tensions in the North are being caused by “uncertainty in unionism caused by the border poll and by Brexit” which are “bound to be undermining for the unionists’ sense of self identity”.

He said this has been exacerbated following the recent Westminster elections which saw poor results for the DUP, which has added to “that sense that unionism is currently quite fractured”.

Plans and debates around border changes must go further than the question of economics, the bishop insisted, saying: “I’m asking the bigger question: what is going to make Ireland a better place to live in? Where is there less addiction, less suicide, less social division, poverty and all of those things. Are people going to have a more optimistic view of the future?

“You could talk about changing economics, changing the border, but will it make a difference to those on the ground who are losing out in the current system?” he asked.

Bishop McKeown added: “Will it do anything in terms of inspiring our young people to hope about the future, or will it just be suitably economically packaged and then actually not deliver anything for those on the ground who are suffering at present.

“As Churches together we have to keep asking those awkward questions, will it make a difference for people’s vision of who they are, what community is, cohesiveness, or will it increase individualism, commercialism which is destroying the world for so many young people?”