Ardee locals fearful that new grotto might be removed

Locals in the Co. Louth town of Ardee are fearful that a recently installed grotto, which has become a site of “prayer” and “reflection”, will be subject to removal in the imminent future due to “a number of complaints” that have been lodged with Louth County Council revolving around “religious symbolism in a public space”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, local representative and General Election candidate for Aontu Michael O’Dowd said that the grotto, which was only opened to the public in May, has become “accepted” by the town after members “rallied around” for its inclusion.

“The grotto was the idea of a volunteer named Dermot and the general public in Ardee rallied around it. People pass it and a lot stop and reflect as they pass it. It’s become very much accepted in the town by the community.”

Explaining the reasons for the possible removal of the grotto, Mr O’Dowd said that meetings were held by Louth County Council where members discussed the grotto’s “appropriateness” in a multicultural country.

“What happened was that this was raised at a number of local meetings and there is an Ardee 2040 plan,” he said. “So the grotto was not part of that plan. Two members of Louth County Council met with Dermot and said that they have received a number of complaints about the grotto.

“They haven’t made any decision on it but one of the issues concerned the appropriateness of the grotto in current, multicultural Ireland and religious symbolism in a public space. I would believe that there would be very strong support for its retention.”

Local volunteer Dermot Maguire, who was instrumental in the grotto coming about said that locals are happy with the grotto and his campaign to save it has generated large support.

“I have seen people coming down to it and they say their prayers and they’re happy. No one has ever complained to me about it,” he said.

“The Council haven’t spoken to me per se about a removal but they were kind of implying that it could be removed. Michael asked them for a report of the complaints but they said they couldn’t give names but we just wanted to see a report of the complaints.

“Locals are very supportive of the campaign. I currently have 590 names online and 897 actual signatures. All in all I’d say I would have 1000 names, no bother.”

*

Louth County Council was reached for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.