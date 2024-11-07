Housing crisis increasing risk of sexual exploitation

St Marta Group, a human rights charity, rooted in the Catholic Church, has said that “human trafficking in Northern Ireland has reached alarming levels, according to local charities.” The findings highlight the urgent need for stronger preventative measures and “support systems for victims, including safe housing.”

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Barbara Condon, Ruhama’s CEO, stated that they are “deeply concerned by the spread of ‘sex for rent’ practices, which disproportionately impact women in financially precarious situations. With Ireland’s worsening housing crisis pushing many into economic desperation, women from lower- and middle-income backgrounds are increasingly at risk of exploitation.”

The CEO of the organisation founded by the Good Shepherd Sisters and Our Lady of Charity Sisters also declared that “this is a form of sexual exploitation that has gone underreported and unaddressed for too long. When necessities such as shelter are tied to sexual demands, real consent is undermined… The law should ensure comprehensive legal options and safeguard victims.”