Archbishop Eamon Martin publishes message for Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse

Archbishop Martin has offered apologies and expressed a desire “to make atonement” in his video message to victims and survivors, as the Catholic Church in Ireland marks its Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse.

Speaking in the video, Archbishop Eamon said, “No wonder so many people who have been abused find it so very difficult to forgive or to trust the Church any more. They need to hear from Church leaders like me, that we realise the harm that has been done to them, that we are sorry for that, and that we want to make atonement.

“And I repeat that to them today. I am sorry for what happened to you. I am sorry for the terrible failures and crimes that happened in your Church, and I want to do my best to ensure that no one else suffers in the way that you did.”

The Day of Prayer is an initiative instituted by Pope Francis, which was first marked in Ireland in 2017. The bishops of Ireland have blessed and dedicated candles for use in cathedrals and in parishes across the country on the Day of Prayer and afterwards, during the celebration of Mass and in other liturgies.

The candles will be lit across the country as a reminder for the need for atonement, and symbolise repentance, light in darkness and hope.