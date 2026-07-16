Bishops thank Archbishop Montemayor for guidance and support upon resignation

Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor has resigned, as announced by Pope Leo XIV on July 11, and bishops around the country have expressed their gratitude for the nuncio’s involvement and support since his appointment in February 2023.

The Bishops of the Tuam Ecclesiastical province, including Archbishop Francis Duffy, Bishop Kevin Doran, and Bishop Michael Duignan, described Archbishop Montemayor’s term as being “especially significant” for their dioceses while being relatively short. They praised the nuncio’s support in the province’s efforts to reconfigure the six dioceses within it, and his active participation in getting to know the clergy and laity of the dioceses through gatherings.

“Many who participated in those various gatherings commented on how pleasant and personable the apostolic nuncio was, but also how open and direct he was about the mission entrusted to us all as Catholics in the 21st century.”

Prior of Lough Derg Fr La Flynn remembered the nuncio’s visit to Lough Derg during their Jubilee Year fondly, sharing in a statement that Archbishop Montemayor’s “warmth, prayerful presence and words of encouragement were greatly appreciated by pilgrims, staff and volunteers alike.”

In Raphoe, Bishop Niall Coll thanked the nuncio on a personal level, as he provided “fraternal support and encouragement” during Bishop Coll’s installation in January. Archbishop Montemayor was present at the celebrations in Letterkenny.

Archbishop Eamon Martin commended the nuncio for his guidance during years that saw sometimes unexpected change. The primate noted that Archbishop Montemayor was especially helpful regarding the restructuring of dioceses, and that his guidance was “sensitive” and “collaborative”.