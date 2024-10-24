An encyclical on the Sacred Heart of Jesus is due

Pope Francis is due to publish a new encyclical on the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This will be the Pope’s fourth encyclical and he hopes this document will invite people to reflect on the Lord’s love and resonate with “a world that seems to have lost its heart.”

Devotion to the Secret Heart was popular in Ireland, and for a long time, every home had its own Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The encyclical is titled Dilexit Nos - Encyclical Letter on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ and will be released today. ‘Dilexit Nos’ translates to ‘He loved us’. The document will include reflections of previous magisterial texts and history texts on the sacred Scriptures.

The encyclical will be presented by Monsignor Bruno Forte, theologian and Archbishop of Chieti-Vasto, alongside Sr Antonella Fraccaro, General Superior of the Disciples of the Gospelon on a press conference live-streamed on the Vatican News YouTube channel.