‘Get out and vote for pro-life TDs’ conference told

Over 300 pro-life supporters met in Cork last Saturday for the Pro-Life Campaign’s National Conference 2024.

Most of the speeches touched on the upcoming general election and the efforts needed to ensure more pro-life TDs are elected.

Eilís Mulroy of the Pro-Life Campaign stressed the importance of maximising the pro-life vote in the election, “It comes down to getting the word out. It comes down to each one of us setting aside the time to do leaflet drops for pro-life candidates… to canvass for them.” She encouraged pro-life supporters across the country to consult the Voter Guide on the Pro Life Campaign’s website before casting their vote.

Among the main guest speakers were Independent Ireland leader Micheal Collins TD and recently elected Aontú councillor from Limerick, Sarah Beasley.

Dr Margaret Naughton, Clinical Pastoral Educational Supervisor at University Hospital Kerry, said it can be difficult and challenging at times to “defend those who are struggling, to defend the voiceless, to defend those on the margins” but that we have “an ethical and moral imperative” to speak out given what is at stake and the type of euthanasia regime that will be introduced if we don’t.

There was a large youth presence at the conference and a panel discussion also took place on the work being done at present on various fronts to attract more young people to the movement.

Attendees at the conference included the Bishop of Kerry Raymond Browne, Bishop of Cloyne William Crean as well as representatives and leaders from other faith communities, including Pastor Stephen Cardy of Family.ie.