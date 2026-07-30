Am I converted to the climate change cause?

My cousins in the Bordeaux region have been told to stay away from their home until these terrible wildfires – and the destruction and poisonous smoke they’ve caused – have receded.

Appropriately, the scenes in south-western France, and Spain have been called ‘apocalyptic’. And in this summer of extreme heatwaves, climate change sceptics are being asked ‘now – do you believe the warning that our planet is heating up uncontrollably?’

Enjoined

Anyway, aren’t Catholics enjoined to heed Pope Leo’s words about the climate emergency – telling us that creation “is crying out in floods, droughts, storms and relentless heat”, calling for urgent action to keep global temperatures below 1.5 centigrade.

Am I convinced by the evidence we see before us? I suppose I am, if somewhat reluctantly. Why reluctance? Partly because I’m suspicious that ‘green taxes’ – extra levies to combat climate change – could be just another racket to extract funds from the long-suffering taxpayer. Partly because I think the notion of ‘controlling’ the climate is part of the fantasy that man can always bend nature to his will.

Lifestyles

And partly because, while a lot of folk talk about climate problems, I haven’t encountered many people who have changed their own lifestyles.

I encounter the odd individual who has put solar panels on their roofs, admittedly, but it’s not very common”

Do I know anyone who flies less frequently to spare energy? No. Airports are heaving as much as ever. Anyone forego shopping for disposable fashion, one of the worst offenders of planetary damage? Neither. Do people drive less? The traffic jams would indicate not (and the vehicles have got bigger, even if they are more likely to use hybrid forms of energy).

I encounter the odd individual who has put solar panels on their roofs, admittedly, but it’s not very common.

Committed

If we were committed to protecting the planet from the damage wrought by environmental degradation, we would choose to live much simpler lives, entailing much less waste, and far less consumption. I’m not sure many people are willing to do that.

Still, these terrible infernos are transmitting a warning, and even those of us inclined to some doubts, can see that this is a red light.