Acclaimed singer asks Pope to condemn ‘sinful’ bullfighting

Singer Morrissey has sent a letter to Pope Francis asking him “to condemn the sinful spectacle of bullfighting”.

The former frontman of The Smiths, who lent his support to Notre Dame Cathedral after it was damaged following a fire and has famously championed animal rights, sent an open letter addressed to the head of the Church to “add my voice” to a campaign from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).

In the letter, dated August 2024, Morrissey said: “These abominations have to end, and only you (Pope Francis) can end them. Please, please do.

“I was raised in a Roman Catholic family and brought up in the Church, but any person who believes in compassion could be writing this to you: please add my voice to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) call for you to condemn the sinful spectacle of bullfighting.

“You chose the name of St Francis – patron saint of animals and the environment – because you wish to make nature protection your legacy, but the torture, torment, and killing of bulls for sport flies in the face of his teachings and yours.”

He added: “As compassionate people have realised that bulls suffer almost beyond imagination when stabbed and tortured in the ring, bullfighting’s popularity has plummeted. This year, Colombia banned bullfighting”.

Morrissey said that if the Church will not condemn the “atrocity” that takes place in Pamplona it may lose its “relevance”.

He continued: “As I once sang, we all want the bull to survive. And so it is. Please show mercy and kindness to these animals and condemn bullfighting”.