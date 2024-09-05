St Bernadette’s relics: A source of great hope and joy

On September 3, the relics of St Bernadette were entrusted to Bishop Kevin Doran to bring home to Ireland, who was leading a pilgrimage to Lourdes with the Diocese of Elphin. This marks the first visit of St Bernadette’s relics to Ireland. The Elphin pilgrims brought these relics to Ireland, beginning a journey around the country that starts at Galway Cathedral on September 5.

At this ceremony, Bishop Doran highlighted the deep connection between Irish pilgrims and the International Marian Shrine at Lourdes, which has been a place of profound spiritual significance since the apparitions of Our Lady to St Bernadette in 1858. “We hope that many people will be able to share in the blessings of the Pilgrimage.” Bishop Doran added, “Many people are unable to travel on pilgrimage to Lourdes, but this year Lourdes will come to them, as the Relics of St Bernadette make their way around Ireland.”

Archbishop Eamon Martin also emphasised the importance of this pilgrimage, describing it as a meaningful prelude to the Jubilee Year 2025, themed ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. He remarked that the relics’ presence in Ireland will remind the faithful of Lourdes’ legacy as a sanctuary of prayer and compassion, particularly for the sick and vulnerable. Generations of Irish people have travelled to Lourdes, contributing their time and energy in service, and have found their own faith strengthened by the experience.

During September and October, the relics of St Bernadette will be on a historic pilgrimage across all 26 dioceses of Ireland for the first time. This unique event offers people of all ages the chance to experience the spiritual gifts of Lourdes locally, connect with Mary’s grace as Bernadette did, and find renewed peace and joy. As Archbishop Martin said, “The opportunity to venerate St Bernadette’s relics in Ireland will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration.”