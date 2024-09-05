6 seminarians for Down and Connor ‘a calling from God’

Communications Officer for The Diocese of Down and Connor Fr Eddie McGee has described the vocation success of the diocese, with 6 seminarians poised to enter the national seminary in Maynooth this September, as being the product of years of work, work invested by the diocese but also supplemented by “the calling of God”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic newspaper, diocesan spokesman Fr Eddie McGee said that the diocese has been fortunate to avail of the efforts of Vocations Director Fr Conor McGrath and that this work has spawned a variety of initiatives to assist those considering a vocation to the priesthood.

“We have a number of vocations and have had for years,” he said. “It’s not particularly something that’s happened this year but over the last number of years. We have retreats and have organised events where candidates can come forward.

“A few years ago we appointed a new vocations director, Fr Conor McGrath and he’s been very focussed on the promotion of vocations and supporting those vocations when they come forward. There just happens to be a particular alignment this year where the conditions for those entering proved to be the right time for them individually to enter this September.”

Although diocesan-led work and endeavour are prerequisites for men to be drawn to a vocational calling, Fr McGee also recognised the supernatural dimension involved when men answer the call to priesthood and credited this for the diocese’s recent crop of seminarians.

“I don’t think it’s so much something we are doing – the vocations are a calling from God and they are there. We need to nurture and support those vocations. The vocations grow out of a community that supports those convictions – be it the faith community or the wider community as well.”

With a career dedicated to the ministry of souls not being currently regarded as the most popular or fashionable, Fr McGee notes that although current seminarians face challenges that were not apparent 50 years ago, once support is forthcoming to aid them in their journey, the challenges might be easier to navigate.

“The decision to enter seminary is always a big decision,” he said. “It’s challenging today in the context of the Church in Ireland and in Europe so it’s particularly challenging for someone to make that step to enter seminary. The key thing is support along the way.”