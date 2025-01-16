A family’s journey of Faith

When a relative asked me to write about my family’s Catholic background, it felt like an adventure into the unknown. I’ve always been curious about our past, and this seemed like the perfect excuse to dig into the stories that shaped us. What I found was a tapestry of faith, family, and history that goes back centuries – to 588 AD, with Bishop Carlaen of Armagh. It’s surreal to think about how much history exists behind a surname like Carlin.

The roots of Faith

The Carlin surname is deeply entwined with the Catholic Church in Ireland, particularly in counties like Derry, Meath, and Down. These areas, historically strongholds of the Faith, faced immense persecution during the Penal Laws (1695–1829). It’s strange to think about how my ancestors, people I have never met, gathered secretly for Mass in hidden places like Sevaghan’s Altar Field in Loughinisland, Co. Down, risking everything to keep their faith alive.

One story that stands out is the tragic fate of Reverend Bernard O’Kerolan, who was hanged in 1706 for administering Sacraments. Knowing that someone with a variation of our family name chose martyrdom over renouncing his faith inspires me to study Theology at University. It makes the sacrifices of those who came before so important to me, and it explains why faith runs so deeply in my family.

Entering the Dominicans

The Dominican connection in our family began in the 13th century with Bishop Giolla-an-Choimde O’Cairellan, a Dominican friar who ruled the See of Derry. The Dominicans, known as the Order of Preachers, came to Ireland in 1224, inspiring many to join their mission of truth, prayer, and community. Bishop O’Cairellan’s leadership not only strengthened the Church but also set a precedent for many Carlins to follow.

More recently, Sister Frances Maureen Carlin, a Dominican nun from New York, became a beacon of modern faith. She was elected Prioress during the turbulent post-Vatican II years and led her Sisters into a renewed future. Her work in Puerto Rico, teaching rural communities, and establishing the Siena Women’s Centre to empower women, reflects the values that seem embedded in our family’s DNA: resilience, service, and hope. Virtues that I aspire to live out as a Dominican pupil.

Migration and new beginnings

Like many Irish families, the Carlins didn’t stay in Ireland. The 19th century saw waves of emigration, driven by famine and political strife. One branch of our family ended up in Brooklyn, New York. Patrick Carlin, my distant relative, famously declared, “I’m going to America where I won’t have to take my hat off to any man,” and set sail in 1851.

In Brooklyn, Patrick’s family helped build St Augustine’s Church, a testament to how faith remained central, even far from home. Generations later, the Carlin name became associated with education and missionary work, from Puerto Rico to Guatemala.

In the early years of the 20th century, 400 years after the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the valley of Mexico, descendants of St Juan Diego and his compatriots founded what today are four of the largest parishes in the Diocese of Austin, Texas. Mexican Catholics helped establish St Helen in Georgetown, St William in Round Rock, St Margaret Mary in Cedar Park in southern Williamson County, and St Elizabeth of Hungary in Pflugerville in northern Travis County. At the time, they were small rural communities, but now they are part of the thriving Austin Metroplex.

While not a clergyman, Francisco Carlin (1876-1959) played a crucial role in spreading the Catholic Faith in Round Rock, Texas. He came to Round Rock in 1900 from San Diego de Alejandria in the State of Jalisco, Mexico. Sadly, little is known about his Carlin ancestors beyond his great grandfather, Juan Carlin who was born in San Diego de Alejandría, Jalisco, México in 1800. According to David L Carlin, Hispanics came to Round Rock and McNeil at the beginning of the 20th century to work principally in the limestone quarries. Francisco went to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Austin, Texas and requested that a Priest be sent to Round Rock once a month to say Mass, offering his home as a meeting place. The first Mass in Round Rock was celebrated in his home in 1916 by Fr Walter O’Donnell, a Holy Cross Priest. The liturgy was celebrated at the Carlin family home until 1939 when St William Catholic Church was opened.

For me, Francisco’s story is a reminder that faith isn’t just about belief. It’s about action. His life challenges me to consider how I can make a difference in my community, just as he did in his. Even though we’re separated by time and geography, I feel connected to his courage and commitment to building something lasting for others.

Faith in modern times

Fast forward to the present, and the Dominican legacy continues with Fr Matthew Carlin in Scotland. Ordained in 2016, he’s one of the youngest parish priests in Scotland. His story resonates with me because he describes his family as a source of faith and inspiration. Isn’t that what family is supposed to be?

For me, discovering these stories has made faith feel alive. It’s no longer something abstract but a living thread connecting me to generations of Carlins who faced trials, celebrated triumphs, and always carried their faith with them. It’s humbling to think of them and their sacrifices as I sit here in a warm room, writing on a laptop.

What this journey taught me

It’s strange how researching the past can change how you see the present. I find myself asking: If my ancestors could endure persecution, build churches, and bring the Gospel to faraway places, what am I doing with the faith they’ve handed down?

I hope this story inspires others to uncover their own family’s faith history. If nothing else, it’s a reminder that behind every name lies a story worth telling.

*

Grace Bernadette Carlin is a Lower Sixth pupil at Dominican College Fortwilliam, Belfast where she is studying A Level French, History, and Religion Studies.