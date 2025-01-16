The missionary spirit of Ireland looks brighter than ever

As 2025 began, a significant event in Cologne, Germany, was a proof of the commitment of young Catholics from across Europe and highlighted the growing faith among Irish youth. The SEEK conference, organised by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), brought together over 500 young Catholics for four days of spiritual renewal, fellowship, and missionary inspiration. Among them were over 150 students from Ireland. Several Irish priests and two Irish bishops were also in attendance. Most of the guest speakers were based in Ireland, including Fr Conor McDonough, Fr Chris Hayden, Katie Ascough, and Fr Patrick Cahill, among others.

Fr Conor McDonough OP, a Dominican priest based in Galway who attended as a speaker, was moved by the strength of the Irish attendees. “Usually, we think of the Irish Church as weak, but I was impressed by the faith and commitment of the young Irish people. They connected deeply with the history of the Church, particularly at the tomb of St Albert the Great, a patron saint for students and intellectuals. These young people are ready to evangelise their own time.”

Proclamation

Shannon CampbeII, Director of the Catholic Chaplaincy at QUB, described the conference as “a four-day proclamation of the hope and joy of the Gospel.” She added, “SEEK invited young men and women to live out their faith through prayer, the sacraments, fellowship, and the teaching of the apostles.”

Rebekah, another attendee, highlighted the extraordinary Irish turnout. “Out of the approximately 500 attendees at SEEK, over a third travelled from Ireland, primarily from UCC, UCD, and QUB, but also from groups like Holy Family Mission, NET Ireland, and Home for the Harvest. It shows the hunger among young Irish Catholics not only to grow in their faith but to evangelise. Having the support of Irish bishops and priests who travelled with us reinforced this sense of mission.”

Fr Patrick Cahill, spiritual director of the Holy Family Mission based in Co. Tipperary, agreed, “Traditionally in Ireland, the clergy and religious were seen as the missionaries, while everyone else was passive. FOCUS is changing that by teaching young people to rediscover their own missionary calling. It’s beautiful to see students courageously inviting their friends to Bible studies and sharing their faith naturally.”

The Cologne Cathedral, one of Europe’s most iconic religious sites, hosted daily Masses celebrated by priests and bishops from across the continent. Students were particularly moved by the presence of the relics of the Three Wise Kings, just days before their feast day.

The liturgies and Adoration on New Year’s Eve were especially powerful. Being in Cologne reminded us of the deep roots of Christianity in Europe”

Michelle Shelly, General Manager at Pure in Heart Ireland, told this paper that, “It was incredible to see the large number of young Irish people who were willing to spend money travel abroad in winter… is a very encouraging sign for the Catholic Church in Ireland! It tells me that young people are eager to pursue truth and beauty!”

Rebekah, a member of the Holy Family Mission, was inspired by the experience. “The liturgies and Adoration on New Year’s Eve were especially powerful. Being in Cologne reminded us of the deep roots of Christianity in Europe. The relics of Albert the Great and the memorials to Edith Stein inspired us to embrace our faith boldly and authentically.”

Amazing

Grace Masterson, a young Catholic teacher who attended the conference told this paper that the conference was “amazing! My biggest takeaway was the fact that every Catholic is called to be a missionary – if we want to be authentic Catholics, we cannot keep the faith to ourselves!”

I think it’s a great boost of faith for young people. To see the faith is not just a parochial phenomenon. To see that the Church is much broader than that”

Fr Barry White, an Irish priest based in Mullingar, explained that “We’re all a part of this one universal faith. It was a great expression of unity in the midst of all the diversity and the different experiences of Church… I think it’s a great boost of faith for young people. To see the faith is not just a parochial phenomenon. To see that the Church is much broader than that.”

FOCUS, the organisation behind SEEK, operates with three core principles: divine intimacy, authentic friendship, and missionary discipleship. These principles were evident throughout the conference, from the talks and workshops to the fellowship among attendees.

Embrace

Curtis Martin, the founder of FOCUS, gave a keynote talk on mission, encouraging students to embrace their call to evangelise.

Fr Patrick Cahill also noted how this approach is changing student ministry. “Ten or fifteen years ago, I would have worried about young Catholics drifting from their faith at university. Now, thanks to FOCUS and dedicated chaplains, this is the time they’re most likely to go deeper. They’re rediscovering prayer, the sacraments, and their purpose as children of God.” He added that “It’s not a concert or entertainment… It’s about helping young people grow in their relationship with Christ and find the courage to live and share their faith.”

The conference also included talks on creation, the fall, reconciliation, life in Christ, and mission. Katie Ascough addressed the beauty of creation and our relationship with God, while Fr Patrick Cahill spoke about reconciliation, “I emphasised that God is not just a rule-giver but a healer who wants to bring us back to happiness and wholeness, even through the paradox of the cross,” he explained.

The timing of SEEK, at the start of the Church’s Jubilee Year, stressed its significance. Fr Barry described it as “a jubilee of youth,” where students were given space to reflect, connect with other catholics, and deepen their faith. “I think it was interesting to bring a youth conference, which is very much steeped in the Catholic tradition, to have it in a place like Cologne with the German Senate, A conference to Europe where secularisation is quickly spreading… It was positive to have an event like that. I think it was a very a good boost of faith for our young people. And they’re coming back to, to start Bible studies in their local parishes…

This sense of unity was palpable throughout the conference. As Fr Barry observed, “SEEK reminds us that we’re part of a universal Church. The faith isn’t just an Irish phenomenon; it’s something shared by millions across the world. That’s an important message for young people to take home.”

After the conference concluded, participants returned to their universities, parishes, and homes with a renewed sense of purpose. Shannon expressed her confidence in the event’s impact, “Feedback from students has been incredible, and we have no doubt it will bear great fruit back in Belfast and beyond.”

Fr Conor also left the conference with a deep sense of hope. “I was proud of the Irish Church and its young people. They’re rediscovering their faith, connecting with the history of the Church, and embracing their missionary calling. Student ministry is in a much healthier state now than it has been in years.”

For those who attended SEEK in Cologne, the experience was more than just a conference. It was an encounter with Christ and a powerful reminder that the Catholic Church in Europe, particularly in Ireland, is alive and filled with potential. As Rebekah put it, “The conference gives hope for the Church in Ireland! The number of Irish people who went shows the desire for not only growing in the faith but also to evangelise!