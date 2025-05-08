Young people’s call for renewal

Catholic schools face a critical juncture. The opportunity for renewal is vast, the path forward is clear, writes Bláthnaid Gunawardana

Catholic schools have long been a crucial pillar in the Irish education system. They are highly admired and supported for their high levels of academic excellence, positive community engagement and strong moral framework. They aspire to have faith and learning go hand in hand. Shaping students into not only motivated, inspired, high achievers but also compassionate, faithful young individuals. However, despite their continued success in academic and extra-curricular fields, there is a growing concern that schools may be losing sight of their original mission: forming young disciples of Christ.

While it is crucial that young people receive a well-rounded, high-quality education. It is just as important to instil a deep, living faith in students, one that goes beyond an annual Mass or a prayer over the intercom. As a student attending an Irish Catholic school, I, along with many others, believe that many schools fail to achieve this objective, leaving them at risk of becoming ‘Catholic’ by name rather than by practice.

Opportunites

In today’s world where academics are becoming increasingly competitive, with students reaching for high points and big opportunities. This drive for success, while important, can sometimes overshadow the school’s spiritual mission. Catholic schools face the challenge of balancing the pressures of performing well in exams and extra-curricular activities while also upholding the strong, moral foundation upon which they were built.

In many cases, religion classes are not given the same weight or attention as other compulsory subjects. Schools may rely on the assumption that the student’s moral and spiritual views will be reinforced at home, but this assumption is not always correct. With busy home schedules and varying levels of parental involvement, this approach may not provide the consistent reinforcement of Catholic principles that young people need.

Teachers play an irreplaceable role in forming the spiritual lives of youth. However, many educators in Catholic schools feel inadequately prepared to fulfil this role effectively. Some teachers, particularly those who don’t teach religion, may not have a deep understanding of the faith, while others may struggle or fail to model these values themselves. In an environment like this, it is easy for students to view the Catholic faith as something simply reserved for Mass in the holidays and lighting a candle before your exams, rather than something that is relevant and worth following in their daily lives

If Catholic school’s aim to thrive spiritually as well as academically, it is essential that teacher formation be prioritised. I believe that providing teachers with opportunities for spiritual growth, theological education and practical faith integration could be the key to reigniting the Catholic ethos within schools. Teachers who live out their Catholic values, both inside and outside of the classroom, become authentic, sincere witnesses to the Gospel. Witnessing a teacher’s kindness, humility and integrity will leave a lasting impression on young minds and can even serve as a form of evangelisation.

Despite these challenges, the gap where Irish Catholic schools are and where they should be isn’t a failing, but an opportunity to renew, refocus and rekindling the fire of Christ in young people.

While the task of instilling Catholic ethos may sound daunting, it is not impossible. These schools must strive to cultivate an environment where faith isn’t diminished down to a subject, but a living, breathing daily experience. By promoting youth groups, family masses, adoration and retreats, schools can give students the opportunity to encounter Jesus Christ personally and meaningfully. Schools should encourage open discussion on faith, ethics and morality, creating a space for students to wrestle with their beliefs and make their faith an integral part of their identities.

Juncture

Catholic schools face a critical juncture. The opportunity for renewal is vast, the path forward is clear. The mission of Catholic schools is not only to prepare students for college or careers. It is also to help them become disciples of Christ, capable of navigating the worlds challenges with wisdom, compassion and integrity. As St John Paul II once said; “In order that the Catholic school and the Catholic teachers may truly make their irreplaceable contribution to the Church and to the world, the goal of Catholic education itself must be crystal clear. Beloved sons and daughters of the Catholic Church, brothers and sisters in the faith: Catholic education is above all a question of communicating Christ, of helping to form Christ in the lives of others.” The future of Catholic schools holds incredible promise. If they recommit to the purpose of nurturing both mind and soul, they will continue to shine as a beacon of light in the lives of countless young people.