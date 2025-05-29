Young people are pursuing theology degrees to deepen their faith’
The Priory Institute in Tallaght had an open day last Saturday, May 24 for those interested in pursuing a degree in Theology or Bible Studies. Frances O’Loughlin, who has been working in the Institute for over ten years said the organisation has “a good cohort in their 30s and 40s.” Ms O’Loughlin said, “That was…
The Priory Institute in Tallaght had an open day last Saturday, May 24 for those interested in pursuing a degree in Theology or Bible Studies. Frances O’Loughlin, who has been working in the Institute for over ten years said the organisation has “a good cohort in their 30s and 40s.” Ms O’Loughlin said, “That was…