Young mother gives birth after abortion pill reversal treatment

Catholic pro-life doctor Dermot Kearney is celebrating after a young mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy following abortion pill reversal treatment.

When the policy of allowing home abortions by taking pills was introduced in March 2020, many women expressed regret after taking the first of two pills, mifepristone, and searched for a reversal process. Dr Kearney, a cardiologist based in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead, prescribes progesterone in an attempt to save the baby.

He said: “Wonderful news. Another baby (a beautiful boy) was born on July 31 to a beautiful courageous mother in the East of England who sought help with abortion pill reversal treatment in early pregnancy after regretting taking Mifepristone at 7 weeks gestation”.

Since the legalisation of DIY home abortion telemedicine services in 2022, there has been a rise in women who quickly regretted taking the first abortion pill and are seeking urgent help.

At least 62 babies have been born in the UK after progesterone was prescribed, with Dr Kearney assisting in 29 such cases. He added that ‘several more births (are) due in the coming weeks’.

Dr Kearney was blocked by the General Medical Council (GMC) from providing Abortion Pill Reversal treatment (APR) for up to 18 months in April 2021, but the ban was lifted in March 2022 after the treatment was found to be safe and the GMC found no evidence of any professional misconduct.

Worldwide, 5000 babies are believed to have been born through APR, with the APR service in the UK beginning in 2020.

Dr Kearney has faced significant backlash on social media, with pro-choice activists labelling him a ‘disgrace’. Dr Kearney accused abortion providers like BPAS (British Pregnancy Advisory Service) of ‘actively misinforming women that abortion pill reversal is not possible and that it is dangerous for women.’

In contrast, he said that ‘the pro-life movement…is built upon truth, courage and love.’