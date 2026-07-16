Young adults’ search for meaning and God at youth conference is ‘heartening’, says vocations director

“From a vocations perspective, I was heartened by the desire that is in the hearts of young people”, said keynote speaker and Down and Connor vocations director Fr Conor McGrath about the ‘Made for More’ youth conference which took place at Whitefriar Street Church on July 12.

In his talk during the conference, Fr McGrath gave some practical suggestions to the crowd of young people, Carmelites, and more on how to delve deeper into prayer and discernment, primarily through growing one’s relationship with the Lord. “How we discover our vocation is ultimately [through] becoming closer to Him,” said the priest.

As young adults were both present at the conference and involved in the planning process, Fr McGrath said their sense of passion for their own faith was evident throughout the day, as well as “their gratitude to the Carmelites and the faith they received from them, and then that desire to share that with other young people.”

“The amount of young adults who are searching is phenomenal really,” he continued. “20 years ago, when I was in my teens and late 20s, it would be the Church putting on these events and then young people came…now the young people are saying, ‘we want to do this, can you support us in it.’ It’s definitely the young people that are taking the lead.”