Bonfire of replica mosque ‘grossly offensive’, Armagh Archbishops

“The targeting of the Muslim community through crude symbols and threats of violence by sinister forces undermines these Gospel principles of respect and compassion as well as freedom of religion which is a fundamental principle of a democratic society,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, and Archbishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland.

The replica mosque placed on top of the bonfire on the morning of July 10 in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone held signs declaring, “Secure our borders,” and “end the threat of radical Islam.” The mosque was lit aflame in a gruesome bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn also spoke out regarding the incident, calling it a “sickening and cowardly act of intimidation,” and that “This is not about tradition, and in no way does it represent the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland.”

The archbishops call for Christians “to reflect carefully on their actions which can ignite violence against innocent people, all of whom are made in God’s image and are therefore worthy of respect and compassion.”