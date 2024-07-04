Women deacons should be included in the Synod 2024, We are Church said

A photo from WAC's 'EQUALITY' vigil held at St Peter's Square, Vatican in Oct, 2023 during the Synod. Photo: WAC

The international organisation We Are Church (WAC) released an open letter to Pope Francis, requesting full equality of women, including ordination, to be included in the October 2024 Synod.

“You have rightly called the Church to walk together in communion, participation and mission”, the letter reads. WAC also said that women are being kept in an infantile position inside the Church. “Women can never hope to be part of a synodal Church where they are in communion, participating equally in mission.”

The organisation mentions how the topic of ‘women deacons’ has been assigned to one of the ten study groups reporting in 2025, and they call for “transparency about the synod working groups, their members and their mandates.”

“The role of women is key to the synodal process”, they said and added that women in the Church “should be discussed as a whole and not portioned out into women deacons, women in decision making, women needing care, etc.”