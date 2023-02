Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was arrested last December for praying silently outside an abortion clinic in the UK.

Authorities in the UK have dropped charges against a woman arrested for silent prayer in a “buffer zone” that bans pro-life advocacy outside an English abortion clinic. However, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce says the charges still could be revived, leaving her in an ambiguous legal situation. “It can’t be right that I was arrested and made a…