Will you include a gift in your Will to LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice?

The Irish Catholic Autumn Legacy Supplement 2024

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, providing hospice, palliative care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from across Ireland.

Looking after a child with palliative care needs is one of the most challenging things a family can face. Beyond the physical challenges and medical needs of their child, the family and extended family are often dealing with the emotional impact that the child’s condition can have on them. LauraLynn’s approach is all-inclusive, ensuring that while they care for the child, they are also there to fully support all family members on this path.

Caring for the child and supporting the whole family is at the heart of what LauraLynn does, the supports it provides include symptom management, planned short breaks and end-of-life care for children with palliative care needs. LauraLynn makes sure families have the support they need at all stages of their journey. LauraLynn also provide therapeutic supports and bereavement care.

At LauraLynn, all of these services are provided free of charge to each family.

Care can be received in LauraLynn’s purpose-built hospice in Dublin, at hospital, in the community, or in the family home, depending on the child and family’s preference, where they live and the specific medical needs of the child.

LauraLynn volunteer, Paul, was inspired to find his Mum had left a legacy to LauraLynn in her Will “When I started volunteering at LauraLynn, mum was inspired by the story of LauraLynn and the work that happens there. For many families LauraLynn is the light at the end of the tunnel and Mum could relate to this. When she lost my dad, she didn’t know where to turn and find her light either. Because of this mum chose to leave a gift in her Will to LauraLynn and she would be so happy to know the impact it’s having on someone else’s life and that her legacy lives on.”

LauraLynn’s holistic approach to care ensures the whole family are supported, enabling patients to be children and parents to have time to be Mums and Dads rather than full-time carers.

Ruth Rowan Special Gifts Manager at LauraLynn commented “Making your Will is one of the most personal and inspiring decisions you will ever make. It’s a reflection of your life and values; the people that matter to you and what you want to live on for future generations. Remembering LauraLynn with a gift of any size is a wonderful way for you to care for children with life-limiting conditions beyond your lifetime.

Your caring nature, your deep love for children, and your compassion for families who are going through the toughest journey of their lives. These are the qualities I believe all those that support LauraLynn share. By including LauraLynn in your Will, you are ensuring that these qualities are never forgotten, even after you have gone.”

Help ensure children with life-limiting conditions and their families continue to get care and support in the future.

If you would like to find out more and talk with someone in confidence about a gift in your Will please call Ruth Rowan, Special Gifts Manager at LauraLynn on 01 289 3151 or email rrowan@lauralynn.ie.

For more information see https://www.lauralynn.ie/how-to-help/gift-in-will