Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass as Pope with the cardinals who elected him in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican May 9, 2025. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

The election of Robert Cardinal Provost as Pope has been met with a certain amount of warmth outside of the Church itself, which is surprising considering the profile of the man. In a time that sees the Church as an anachronism in the ‘developed’ world, an American ought to have felt like a step back…