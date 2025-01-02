Where hope and history rhyme

The Magi’s path invites all pilgrims of hope to look beyond earthly appearances, writes Fr Barry White

We have entered the Holy Year of Jubilee 2025, inaugurated by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve with the opening of the Holy Door. The theme, Pilgrims of Hope, invites reflection on hope’s transformative power in our lives. Hope propels us forward, sustains us through challenges, and gives our aspirations purpose. It appears in many forms – hope for success in sports, new opportunities, hope in relationships, the hope of starting a family, or the hope of advancing in our careers. However, hope can sometimes feel fragile, seeming nebulous or elusive at times, as Red warns Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, “Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane.” Emily Dickinson’s poem beautifully captures the uplifting and enduring nature of hope, “Hope is the thing with feathers, that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all.”

Aspirations

Our hopes reach beyond the personal to encompass global aspirations for financial security, political stability, affordable housing, and peace in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East. In a world of uncertainty, Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy reminds us of hope’s transformative potential, “Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.” As Christian pilgrims of hope, we are called to believe in the possibility of peace and justice, grounded not in naïve optimism but in courageous realism – trusting in humanity’s capacity for renewal and the grace that heals and redeems. Pope Francis, in Spes Non Confundit, affirms that Christian hope, rooted in salvation, transforms our perspective on time and history, inspiring us to view our journey not as a descent into darkness but as a path toward an encounter with Christ, the Lord of glory, and eternal life in him (Spes non confundit, 19).

The Magi’s journey begins with a longing for the infinite, reminding us to look beyond earthly concerns and seek salvation’s light”

The journey of the Magi (Matthew 2: 1-12) exemplifies this pilgrimage of hope, urging us to strive toward ultimate fulfilment in Christ. Pope Francis reflects on their journey, encouraging us to raise our eyes to the heavens, embark on a courageous path, and finally to bow in adoration (January 6, 2024). The Magi’s journey begins with a longing for the infinite, reminding us to look beyond earthly concerns and seek salvation’s light, symbolised by the star in the night sky.

TS Eliot’s Journey of the Magi captures the hardships of their physical and spiritual path, confronting hostile environments and deep disillusionment, “Then the camel men cursing and grumbling and running away, and wanting their liquor and women, and the night-fires going out, and the lack of shelters, and the cities hostile and the towns unfriendly…” These lines highlight humanity’s tendency to seek distractions and to numb discomfort, rather than persevering in hope.

Pilgrimage

The journey of the Magi reminds us that the Christian life is a pilgrimage of faith, hope and love. As Pope Francis notes, “Faith has always been a journey, a history of starts and restarts” (January 6, 2023). Their journey, filled with risk, perseverance, and deep questioning, was driven by a longing to encounter God. Pope Benedict XVI emphasised that their outward journey mirrored the inner pilgrimage of their hearts, a restlessness pushing them to seek the Lord in life’s silence and mystery (January 6, 2013).

Guided by hope and the faint light of a star, it was their faith that allowed them to recognise the heavenly King. Moved by love, they knelt in adoration”

Upon reaching Bethlehem, the Magi entered the house, knelt in adoration, and offered gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Their journey reflects the courage to hope, as Pope Francis reminds us: “Let us ask for the grace never to lose courage: the courage of perseverance, the courage to adore, and the courage to gaze upon the Lord” (January 6, 2024). The Magi’s path invites all pilgrims of hope to look beyond earthly appearances. The Magi sought a divine King, not an earthly ruler, and despite the humble setting, they saw the extraordinary. Guided by hope and the faint light of a star, it was their faith that allowed them to recognise the heavenly King. Moved by love, they knelt in adoration.

The gifts of the Magi – gold, frankincense, and myrrh – invite us to offer our lives in response to the God who humbled himself to dwell among us. The Epiphany reminds us that worship is not just a moment but a way of life. The journey of the Magi, culminating in adoration, mirrors the journey of every believer. Pope Benedict XVI highlighted the importance of the moment when the Magi “entered the house” and encountered the child with Mary, his mother (August 19, 2005). This act symbolises the necessity of entering the Church to encounter Jesus fully, where we meet the living God in the Eucharist, the Word, and the community of believers. Mary, as the Mother of God, plays a central role in presenting Jesus to us and teaching us to contemplate him with the eyes of the heart.

Profound

The gifts themselves carry profound meaning. Gold symbolises Christ’s kingship, frankincense used in worship points to his divinity, and myrrh, a burial ointment, foretells his suffering and death. These gifts invite us to reflect on Christ: fully human, fully divine, and the one who transforms death into eternal life. Pope John Paul II saw these gifts as a call to offer ourselves to God (August 6, 2004):

Gold represents our freedom and choices, inviting us to align our will with God’s purpose.

Frankincense stands for prayer and worship, acknowledging Christ as our eternal High Priest.

Myrrh reminds us of Christ’s sacrifice and calls us to embrace love that is willing to sacrifice for others.

Through these gifts, the Magi teach us the total gift of self – the “gold” of our life choices, the “frankincense” of our prayer, and the “myrrh” of our love and sacrifice. Together, they call us to live in a way that honours Christ’s kingship, divinity, and saving mission.

Witnessing Christ’s birth changes the Magi, leaving them estranged from their former lives, ‘No longer at ease here, in the old dispensation, with an alien people clutching their gods’”

The Magi’s journey doesn’t end in Bethlehem. After meeting Christ, they “departed for their own country by another way” (Matthew 2:12). Pope Benedict XVI emphasises that they are no longer guided by the star but by the light of faith within them (19 August 2005). This change of route symbolises the conversion that occurs when we encounter Jesus (John Paul II, August 6, 2004). TS Eliot’s Journey of the Magi reflects the weariness of this journey, blending birth and death, “This Birth was hard and bitter agony for us, like Death, our death.” Witnessing Christ’s birth changes the Magi, leaving them estranged from their former lives, “No longer at ease here, in the old dispensation, with an alien people clutching their gods.” Eliot’s portrayal reminds us that this journey of hope is both challenging and transformative, calling us to leave behind the familiar and embrace the new life Christ offers.

As pilgrims of hope, we are called to a journey of perseverance and conversion, finding fulfilment in adoring Jesus, our Saviour. This journey is not passive wishful thinking or navel gazing but an active search for Christ’s light to guide us. Like the Magi, we must look beyond the familiar, walk in faith, and encounter Christ, not returning to old ways but forging new paths forward. The hymn O Holy Night reminds us, “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.” This hope, God’s grace, leads us toward salvation. Through challenges, illuminated by Christ’s light, we experience transformation and draw closer to the joy found in him alone, where “hope and history rhyme”.