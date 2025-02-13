Where are the feminists when we need them?

Dear Editor, Three cheers for historian Fr Conor McDonough OP for exposing the ‘paper thin’ reasoning for deposing St Brigid in favour of some pagan goddess. The latter, he tells us, is only mentioned once in the 10th-century manuscript, ’Sanas Cormaic’. She never enjoyed any importance in Ireland.

Where, one might ask, does that leave her modern ‘followers’?

St Brigid existed and is still venerated, 1,500 years after her death, as ‘Mary of the Gael’, one of our three patron saints. It is outrageous that an attempt is being made to airbrush her out, in favour of someone who never existed and by those who don’t know. Are we getting into face-painting territory here?

I know some of the ‘Imbolcers’ and they have one thing in common: they don’t have a clue what they are talking about and manage to combine a devastating combination of ignorance and arrogance. Have we not already more than our fair share of intellectuals without an intellect?

The real St Brigid has been honoured not only in Ireland but across continental Europe. We should be proud of having had such an inspiring Irishwoman, not least at a time when women generally were regarded as inferiors. Where are our feminists when we need them? Where – apart from Fr McDonough – are our historians?

Yours etc.,

Desmond Egan

Newbridge Co. Kildare

Christianity can not be fulfilled through good works alone

Dear Editor, It was heartening to read about the wonderful humanitarian relief provided by Knock parishioners in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn – the letter of Tom Grufferty ‘Christianity in Ireland has a glorious future’ [The Irish Catholic – February 6, 2025]. By all accounts it was an admirable witness of “real fraternity and fellowship”.

However, I believe it is important to remember the total Christian life in its horizontal dimension of “Love your neighbour as yourself” (Matt 22:39) and its vertical dimension “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matt 22:37). Jesus says that this love of God is “the great and first commandment” (v38).

This first commandment involves seeking a relationship with Jesus, looking to him as our personal Lord and Saviour. This encounter in turn requires a commitment to daily prayer, Mass on Sundays and Holy Days (our perfect act of divine worship/the “source and summit of the Christian life” – Vatican II), the Ten Commandments (God’s gift of Truth for right living).

We need to guard against a type of Christianity that is fulfilled through good works alone apart from belief in Jesus.

One of the great summary statements of the whole Bible is John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave [sacrificed] his only begotten Son that whoever believes [trusts] in him [Jesus] should not perish but have eternal life.”

Yours etc.,

A.P. Breen

Bronx, New York, USA

Creates doubt around a biological fact

Dear Editor, There were certainly positive aspects in the sermon given by Bishop Marianne Edgar Buddy at President Trump’s inauguration. There are real worries in relation to some of the US President’s proposed policies which it was appropriate for Bishop Buddy to raise.

However, I was concerned at her use of the term ‘transgender children’. This reflects the false idea that children who are experiencing distress in relation to their sex may have the option to transition. This may then involve a young person embarking on an irreversible medical, pharmaceutical and surgical journey involving significant bodily mutilation. Of course, there are indeed some children, (mainly girls) who experience distress and anxiety about their sex, and they should be responded to with respect, compassion and support. However, Bishop Buddy’s approach reflects a culture of contagion in which some young girls are affirmed and encouraged and directed towards the ultimately disastrous pathway referred to above. It is a form of child abuse, based on a mistaken ideology that sex is in some way assigned at birth and can be changed. It creates doubt around a biological fact when there shouldn’t be any. As our Church teaches, and science confirms, biology cannot be separated from identity.

Yours etc.,

Gerry Heery

Belfast, Co Antrim

Do not use God for ungodly purposes.

Dear Editor, As a practising Catholic, I cannot but welcome Donald Trump’s exhortation to “bring God back” into our lives. He plans to set up a task force to “move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers…” (Trump speech, February 6, 2025).

The problem with this rhetoric is how to square it with ethnically cleansing Gaza of over two million Palestinians to create a lucrative piece of real estate in their place. Or indeed with Israel handing over Gaza (which it doesn’t own) to the United States when the killing is over.

Palestinian Arabs are believers in God so how about defending their rights? Predominantly they are Muslim and many are Christian. So, what about their right to live (and practise their faith among other things) within their own sovereign state in their native Palestine?

Yes, by all means, bring God back into modern life but let us not use him for ungodly purposes.

Yours etc.,

Sinéad Boland

Co. Wicklow.

Prioritising diversity over competence could cost lives

Dear Editor, I appreciate Mary Kenny’s recent article [The Irish Catholic – January 6, 2025] mentioning Silent Witness and the broader conversation surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in employment. While inclusivity in the workplace is a commendable goal, I believe it is crucial to recognise that rigid DEI policies could have unintended and even dangerous consequences—especially in professions where public safety is paramount.

In fields such as firefighting, policing, and emergency response, the ability to perform under extreme pressure, physical endurance, and quick decision-making can mean the difference between life and death. When hiring decisions prioritise diversity over competence, there is a real risk that the best candidates may be overlooked, potentially endangering both their colleagues and the public.

The primary focus in these roles must be on selecting the most capable individuals, regardless of background, to ensure that those entrusted with public safety can meet the highest standards.

This is not to say that diversity and merit are mutually exclusive. There are undoubtedly many individuals from diverse backgrounds who are highly qualified and excel in these roles. However, hiring processes should remain rooted in objective criteria, ensuring that the most skilled and prepared individuals are chosen. DEI should encourage fairness, not impose rigid quotas that could compromise public safety.

We are called to uphold justice and fairness. True fairness means selecting individuals based on their ability to perform the job effectively, particularly when lives are at stake. A thoughtful and balanced approach to diversity ensures inclusivity without undermining the critical functions that keep our communities safe.

Yours etc.,

Laura Sheridan

\Drumcondra, Dublin 9