What are we trying to achieve?

When you see tragedies reported in the media, you feel sympathy, but it can be impersonal, unless it hits close to home.

As I was watching the Nine News (RTE One, Tuesday) I was sad to hear of a man drowned in Galway. But then towards the end it was announced the deceased was singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan. I was shocked because I knew him. We had corresponded about music, philosophical and religious matters. So many of Johnny’s songs were spiritual in nature, in fact he was something of a mystic in his own way. He was prolific on Facebook during and since lockdown with his ‘Songs from my Cell’ series.

The news broke during The John Creedon Show (RTE Radio 1, Tuesday) and the host, always a supporter of Irish recordings, gave fulsome tribute and played several of his songs, his own versions, from his own albums. He described Johnny as “a champion for other songwriters as well”. A segment on Morning Ireland (RTE Radio 1, Wednesday) was hit and miss and a bit lacklustre, but I did enjoy the heartful tribute later on The Louise Duffy Show (RTE Radio 1). It’s a great music show, with a tasteful and eclectic selection, and Johnny’s music was a perfect fit for it. She spoke of “immense sadness” in the music business and an “outpouring of love’ for him. She said he was ‘incredibly kind” to her when she started her show. She quoted producer and composer Bill Whelan who described Johnny as “a thoughtful, disciplined and spiritual songwriter.’”She played Christy Moore’s version of The Voyage, his best-known song, a touching tribute to family life. One of the things I most admired him for was his brave and public stand in defence of the 8th Amendment and of unborn children. This stand was not very common or popular in music circles.

Another person making an unusual stand is UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting who has come out against the latest effort at an assisted suicide bill due before the UK Parliament. In a clip on Times Radio Breakfast (Saturday), he spoke of concerns about “resource implications” and compulsion issues for doctors who have ethical or moral objections. The issue was then discussed by Rachael Maskell, Labour MP, of the group ‘Dying Well’ who are against the measure and Charle Falconer, Labour Peer, who is in favour. It was a rational and well-balanced discussion with no bias shown by presenter Chloe Tilly.

There was evidence of the opposite on many channels with the continuing demonisation of Donald Trump. Admittedly he does give them plenty of sticks to beat him with, the latest being his picks for various Government departments. If anything, they amplify my dread (and curiosity!) in relation to the incoming presidency. The worst example I heard was the host’s comments on The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, Thursday). He described Trump’s choices as a “basket of deplorables” (a Hilary Clinton original). Whether this is apt or not, we should expect more impartiality from the presenter of a current affairs show.

Speaking of dread, it’s the actions of current President Biden that has me even more worried. I saw on Sky News on Sunday 17 that he was allowing Ukraine to use US missiles to attack targets inside Ukraine. Putin is not amused. So, is this a reckless provocation or a tactical show of strength? On Times Radio Breakfast last Monday morning, former Putin advisor Sergi Markov spoke of “a pathway to nuclear war”. Journalist Jenny Kleeman thought it looked more serious than it was. Biden, she reckoned, was concerned with his legacy after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. This was a warning to Russia, and she thought Russia was playing ‘the long game’, relying more on time to achieve its goals.

The issue of ‘non-crime hate incidents’ (NCHI) figured large on that show, following UK police visits to journalists’ homes investigating tweets, and even more bizarrely investigating children calling each other names in the schoolyard! Presenter Stig Abel put it pithily – “Being wrong and stupid is not a crime” – and wondered if people weren’t too readily involving the police. Jenny Kleeman thought that it was up to teachers to solve schoolyard offences, and if there wasn’t a crime then police should not be involved. Some, she said, were making personal injury from offence, and police should just not take such cases on board.

‘Adults in the room’ came to mind.

PICK OF THE WEEK

THE DIVINE SPARK

RTE Radio 1 Friday November 22, 10:05pm

New religious affairs series with Dearbhail McDonald – postponed last week due to a match.

THE MEANING OF LIFE

RTE One Sunday November 24, 10:30pm

Travellers’ Rights advocate, Catherine Joyce Collins, tells Joe Duffy about a life in which she has fought tirelessly for justice.

UPFRONT WITH KATIE HANNON – IMMIGRATION

RTE One Monday November 25, 9:35pm

Journalist Katie Hannon hosts a live audience-centred current affairs programme where the public come face to face with those whose decisions impact directly on all our lives.