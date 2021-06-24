Well-known NI priest says North a ‘failed state’

Co. Fermanagh priest Fr Joe McVeigh said now is the right time to be discussing a united Ireland, as recent disagreements over devolution have shown Northern Ireland to be “a failed state”.

He also called on the DUP and Sinn Féin to work together for “the sake of the people”, as disagreements over abortion and the Irish language continue.

“It shows up all the fault lines in partition,” Fr McVeigh who has ministered in the North for 50 years, told The Irish Catholic. “The partition was wrong from day one. It’s now showing a whole difficulty it created, it’s now becoming more and more apparent every day. Partition is a failure, the Northern State is a failed entity.”

He said it’s important that this is recognised in London, adding “I do think the Union is going to be breaking up anyway”.

Fr McVeigh’s statement comes as Mr Varadkar defended comments he made regarding a united Ireland, saying that there are people for whom it will “always be a wrong time” to talk about reunification.

Fr McVeigh said that he agreed with Mr Varadkar, adding that it is likely we will see reunification in the Tánaiste’s lifetime.

“I think the momentum is there at the minute and it’s growing day by day,” Fr McVeigh said. “The desire for a border poll is growing here in the North and it mightn’t be so urgent down South, but it’s certainly a growing desire. I think Leo Varadkar is reacting to that desire at a grassroots level.”

As issues of devolution come to the fore as a result of Westminster’s interjection on matters of abortion and the Irish language, Fr McVeigh warned that devolution is “fraught”.

“We have two totally different parties trying to work together, it’s a very difficult situation to be in,” Fr McVeigh said. “We hope that they can get it together for the sake of the people.”