Bishop Niall Coll, Bishop of Ossory at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Kilkenny, Diocese of Ossory. Photos: John McElroy

“Our role as priests…is more important now than ever,” said Bishop of Ossory Niall Coll, in his homily at the Chrism Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny on April 16. “The Ireland we serve today is different from the one many of us knew in years past. The Church no longer holds the central place…