The consecrated life is at the very heart of the Church as a decisive element for her mission.” (Vita Consecrata, 3).

Consecrated life is a gift that has shaped Ireland for centuries. In monasteries, schools, hospitals, and among the poor, men and women have given themselves entirely to God. They are witnesses to a joy that does not disappear and a peace that is over our understanding. Over 130 religious orders and congregations are currently in ministry in Ireland.

Consecrated men and women have carried the Word of God, helped those in need, and lifted countless souls toward Heaven, not for recognition, but for love. “A prophetic sign to the world,” as St John Paul II called them (VC, 39), their lives expose that true freedom is found not in holding on to things, but in letting go. Their presence is an invitation to look deeper, to listen closer. As Bro. Oscar McDermott OSB explained, speaking to The Irish Catholic, “God, in his love for us, gives us freedom, and we are all called to be a good Christian. That is a good priest, a good monk, or a good husband or wife. That’s up to us.”

Most consecrated men and woman find it hard to explain in a way that others might truly understand. Sr Mary Mother of Merciful Love, SSVM shared that “People often ask me how I can be so happy all the time. The secret, I tell them, is being a spouse of Christ.” She explained that it is a calling that is so often misunderstood by the world because of the pursuit of self-fulfillment and pleasure, “but we are called to self-giving love.” This is for Sr Mary the very essence of consecrated life.

Consecrated life, as John Paul II reminds us, is a vocation that comes wholly from the Father. In living this call, the religious are witnesses to the truth that a life dedicated to God is “true freedom.” Bro. Antony Sahayampillai FPM explained that the decision to live a life dedicated to God brings “immense fulfillment” and a deep sense of community.

Bro. Oscar McDermott OSB’s experience could be significant to many. For him, the idea of becoming a monk did not come from the influence of his family nor friends. It was a quiet discernment and mature decision to step forward. “I had to make a conscious decision to seek it out.” Whether you are discerning religious life or another path, gathering information and speaking with others who have lived it is essential, advised the Benedictine monk. Bro. Oscar pointed out that self-awareness is a critical part of any vocation, and in the end, the freedom to choose becomes a way to live “fully, with purpose and joy.”

As Bro. Oman Ashraf OSA shared, “discernment isn’t always a sudden revelation; it’s often a gradual awakening.” For him, it began with a homily, followed by years of prayer, reflection, and guidance. It wasn’t until he embraced the vocation that he found his true happiness. Bro. Jander Maria de Jesus O.Carm also explained that “once you truly find your place in the Church, a sense of fraternity and joy comes to your life.” The friar explained the importance of the religious garments as a symbol of consecration: “it isn’t just a piece of clothing but a powerful sign of consecration and spirituality.”

The Consecrated life is a sign that there is a deeper freedom found in surrender, as these brothers and Sr Mary told this paper.

Bro. Oman Ashraf OSA

Growing up in a strong Catholic family, I never imagined becoming a priest. My vocation story began on a Pentecost Vigil when I heard a priest preach about the scarcity of vocations. He spoke with urgency and passion.

I did not make a hasty decision. Instead, I spent two years discerning whether I was truly being called to the priesthood. After much prayer, reflection, and guidance, I finally took the leap of faith and entered religious formation. One of the deepest motivations for my vocation is my desire to serve young people and bring them back to the Church. And the Augustinian charism of community life has been a blessing for me, as it allows me to grow alongside my brothers, supporting and encouraging one another.

Many people think religious life is easy, but it demands sacrifice, discipline, and commitment. However, I have come to realise that once we embrace these sacrifices with joy, we begin to truly love our vocation.

Sr Mary Mother of Merciful Love, SSVM

People often wonders, How can they be so happy all the time? The secret is in being a spouse of Christ. I’m sure people are familiar with that image of Jesus as the bride. We get to live a spiritual matrimony. The consecrated person attests that what many have believed impossible becomes with the Lord’s grace possible and truly liberate. Yes, in Christ it is possible to love God with all one’s heart. Putting him above every other level. This testimony is more necessary than ever, precisely because it is so little understood by our world. Love is the goal of consecrated life.

John Paul the Second says this is the meaning of the call to the consecrated life. It is an initiative coming wholly from the Father that the world cannot understand. The world is focused on self and pleasure. But we are called to the self-giving love to sacrifice, to embrace the cross.

Bro. Oscar McDermott OSB

I had in mind that I’d like to be a monk. I was hoping that the other monks would see me and go, ‘Oh, there’s a young man down in his knees and he is very devout’. There was a prayer in my mind all the time: ‘they should ask me’. And nobody came near me. Nobody asked me. Nobody said anything. Then through my own prayer, I realised that there is freedom, and I needed to be an adult about it. I had to be mature and step forward and say, ‘I would like to explore this’.

No big voice was going to come out of the heaven, at least not for me, and say, ‘I want you to be there’. I needed to step forward and explore.

I studied theology as a layperson. It was through my studies in Dublin, as a layperson that I came across Glenstal Abbey. When it comes to our vocation is very important to gather as much information as possible. No matter what you are deciding – if it’s to get married or to join religious life. You have to get information and meet with vocations directors and talk to them. A lot of self-awareness is required too about your own strengths and weaknesses.

Bro. Antony Sahayampillai FPM

Being called to consecrated life is a profound invitation from God to give myself fully to Him. Ever since I was small, I have been deeply moved by the struggles of the poor, those who are sick, hungry, and without shelter. I always wanted to go to them, help them, and be present with them. I believe that is why God has called me here, and I trust that He will give me the strength and grace to remain faithful to this calling.

Education is also fundamental as it provides knowledge and critical thinking skills essential for making good decisions. Family and friends offer support and diverse perspectives. Choosing a life dedicated to spiritual values brings fulfillment, community, and the opportunity to help others. It’s a valuable and enriching choice.

Bro. Jander Maria de Jesus O.Carm

ne day while the priest was giving the homily I imagined myself preaching. I found it a silly thing and I did not even consider seriously the possibility of a vocation to religious life or priesthood. Then, during my final semester at university, one of my friends invited me to a retreat for young people. I was a bit reluctant, but I finally accepted to go.

After a few weeks, I went for that weekend retreat, and it was a turning point in my life. I had a deep and powerful experience of God’s love there and it shook everything in my life. All my certainties were gone. Because that love I experienced was greater than anything I was looking for, it brought a real meaning to my life.

It was with the Carmelites that I found my place in the Church. The joy of living as brothers in fraternity and service. I also must mention the beauty of the Carmelite habit which is a powerful sign of our consecration and spirituality.

After a time of discernment, I joined the Carmelites in 2015, made my first profession in 2018 and my solemn profession in 2023. I must say that I am very happy as a Carmelite brother.