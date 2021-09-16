Victorious Tyrone team thankful for prayers and support

Omagh clubman Conor Meyler is held high by Killyclogher’s Tiernan McCann following Tyrone’s victory in the All-Ireland senior championship final at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Tyrone’s All-Ireland victory over Mayo has been received in a spirit of humility, with Tyrone star Conor Meyler saying the team are “so grateful” for all of the prayers and support received from their county-men and women.

“As a team, we’re so grateful and feel blessed with the huge support and prayers that we have received from so many people,” Mr Meyler told The Irish Catholic.

“Winning the All-Ireland means everything to the team and we’re delighted with the joy it has brought Tyrone people all over the world.”

The prayers were obviously answered, Tyrone claiming their fourth ever All-Ireland, with Mr Meyler putting in a performance which has solidified pundits’ suspicions that he must be in the running for Footballer of the Year.

“Tyrone people had huge faith in us, even when other people were doubting us,” Mr Meyler said.

“The prayers of people – especially my granny – really helped us stay focused and get across the line.”

Sheila Meyler, Conor’s grandmother, told this paper that she “never left the rosary beads” out of her hand, crediting Our Lady’s intercession with the Tyrone victory.

“When you hold on to your rosary beads Our Lady keeps holding on to your hand, and she had Conor’s hand and every one of them today,” Mrs Meyler said, continuing, “we’ve great faith, yes”.

Mr Meyler paid tribute to the school community that fostered the team in Tyrone, with 10 of the champion players having gone through Catholic education to become teachers.

“The fact that there are so many teachers in the team and so many boys from St Mary’s [St Mary’s University College, Belfast] is a tribute to our great school communities that support us,” Mr Meyler said.