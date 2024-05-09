Veritas in discussions with potential buyers

Veritas Communications is in discussions with a number of potential buyers and part-buyers since it announced its wind-down by the end of the year. The announcement by the company which is owned by the Catholic bishops was made in February and it is believed that since then the company has been inundated with expressions of interest from around the world but is in talks with a number of serious buyers who may take on all or part of the business.

One of the parties is believed to be a major religious publisher based in Ireland but Veritas management are remaining tight lipped. However those close to the discussions say there is a business as usual approach in the company amid a cautious optimism for its future survival.

Meanwhile in Letterkenny there is a petition to save the Letterkenny Veritas shop.

The petition is believed to have garnered hundreds of signatures and is also being run online and locals have said there is a huge degree of local support for the shop and its staff, widely regarded as one of the more successful of the Veritas branches. Veritas management were contacted for comment but no response was received.