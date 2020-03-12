Vatican prelate cancels trip to Ireland over coronavirus

A visit to Ireland by one of the Church’s most powerful and senior prelates has been cancelled over coronavirus (Covid-19) fears.

Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle – who many believe could be Pope Francis’ successor – was set to fly over from the Vatican to be the keynote speaker at Trócaire’s Lenten Lecture this week in Maynooth, but the trip was cancelled at the last minute.

He was also going to lead an evening of prayer and reflection the day before with young people in St Paul’s Arran Quay on Monday, March 10. However, Cardinal Tagle was advised not to travel by Vatican officials. The news came on the same day that St Patrick’s Day parades across Ireland were cancelled in a move aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus. Italy extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country this week.