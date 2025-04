A boy kneels in prayer before an image of Blessed Carlo Acutis during Eucharistic adoration April 7, 2022, at St. Rita of Cascia Church in the South Bronx, N.Y. In the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

The Vatican announced Monday that the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, has been postponed following the death of Pope Francis. The Holy See Press Office confirmed the suspension of the canonisation, which was to coincide with the Vatican’s Jubilee of Adolescents and expected to draw over 80,000 teenagers to Rome from…