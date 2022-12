An instance of an antisemitic vandalism attack from 2017, which saw more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones February 21 in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery near St Louis, Missouri. Photo: CNS/Tom Gannam, Reuters

by Dennis Sadowski Saying they are outraged by growing “antisemitic rhetoric” across the country, members of the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs urged Christians to decry hate-filled statements and violence aimed at Jewish individuals, homes and institutions. Committee members also denounced “any rhetoric which seeks to demonise or dehumanise the Jewish people…