US bishops say refugee program is ‘work of mercy’ after criticism

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) last Sunday argued that its long-standing refugee program is a “work of mercy” after Vice President JD Vance criticised the bishops’ positions on immigration issues.

Vance had made the remarks during an interview on Sunday with Margaret Brennan on CBS News’ “Face the Nation”.

Brennan had asked Vance, who is Catholic, about the USCCB’s criticism last week of the Trump administration’s various directives on immigration, specifically the government’s rescinding of the policy that restricted immigration arrests at “sensitive locations” such as churches.

Vance responded that “as a practicing Catholic” he was “heartbroken” by the bishops’ criticisms.

The USCCB argued that its own work with refugees is part of a “long history” of Catholic advocacy for vulnerable migrants.

“Every person resettled through USRAP is vetted and approved for the program by the federal government while outside of the United States,” they said.

“In our agreements with the government, the USCCB receives funds to do this work; however, these funds are not sufficient to cover the entire cost of these programs.”

“Nonetheless, this remains a work of mercy and ministry of the Church,” the bishops said.