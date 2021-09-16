UN special envoy role should include defence of religious expression – TD

A UN role aimed at promoting freedom of expression given to former Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, which she stepped down from after public outcry, should encompass efforts to defend freedom of religion according to Charlie Flanagan TD.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Mr Flanagan, who is a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and is currently chairman of the all-party foreign affairs committee, said Ireland “should be doing more work defending and maintaining freedom of religious expression”.

Ms Zappone was offered the special envoy for the freedom of expression job by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, which has led to some accusations of cronyism. The role was to have a particular focus on LGBTI issues.

On the matter of Katherine Zappone, Mr Flanagan said, “I firmly believe that that job specification will be retained in the department of foreign affairs and that they will now, after a period of reflection, maybe change the process, that they will proceed with an appointment.

“I think they should because I think there’s need for it, particularly in the United Nations particularly having regard to Ireland’s influence in the United Nations. The Irish people are proud of what we do in the United Nations with our peacekeepers on the one hand, our development aid on the other hand and now opportunities along the lines of assisting in the maintenance and defence of freedom of expression to include religious expression.”