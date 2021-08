Statue of Nano Nagle leading the way out of darkness which stands at her birth place in Ballygriffin, Co. Cork.

As a new exhibition on the founder of the Presentation Sisters opens in Cork, one of the co-creators said Venerable Nano Nagle is “unfairly overlooked” today. The Irish nun “dedicated her adult life trying to educate as many children as she could, to give them the best chance at having a better life”, Jessie Castle…