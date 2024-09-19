To serve and not to be served

The Sunday Gospel

Wis 2:12, 17-20

Ps 54:3-4, 5, 6 and 8

Jas 3:16—4:3

Mk 9:30-37

The lives of the saints reveal the many trials and persecutions that the holiest men and women encounter from within or from outside the Church. We learn that some saints who founded religious orders were even rejected by the communities they founded. In engaging difficult members of their communities, they endured jealousy, false accusations and isolation from those they had gathered to serve.

Take for instance St Benedict, founder of Western monasticism, who founded communities of monks dedicated to prayer and manual work. Over centuries, Benedictine monasteries would serve as the foundation of Western civilisation by preserving Christian learning and witnessing to the way of discipleship in Jesus Christ. As St Benedict sought to lead one of the monasteries he founded, some rebellious monks conspired to kill him by offering him a poisoned drink. The saint raised his hand to bless the cup that shattered in front of the wayward monks.

Community

We know that St John of the Cross also faced rejection by members of his own religious community as he sought to found and direct Discalced Carmelite communities. As he attempted to reform the observances of the friars, he was met with captivity and physical punishments. During this challenging time, the saintly friar wrote his most profound spiritual writings that continue to inspire generations of the faithful.

Jesus predicts his betrayal, passion and death at the beginning of today’s Gospel reading. The disciples must have been surprised when Jesus said to them, “the Son of Man is to be handed over to men and they will kill him, and three days after his death the Son of Man will rise.”

St Mark tells us that the disciples did not understand Jesus’ predictions. The full extent of Jesus’ identity and mission as the Son of God incarnate was still beyond their understanding. They had not yet encountered the divine love that Jesus came to bring to the world. And so, they missed the meaning of Jesus’ words completely!

Then Jesus asked his disciples “What were you arguing about on the way?” And the disciples fell silent since they had been discussing among themselves on the way to Capernaum who was the greatest. Instead of focusing on the meaning of Jesus’ words for their lives, they were absorbed with selfish ambition and desire for power and fame.

Whoever receives one child such as this in my name, receives me; and whoever receives me, receives not me but the One who sent me”

Jesus goes on to speak of his way of servant discipleship. He has come to serve and not to be served. And he will show the meaning of his words in his loving self-gift on the cross.

Since the disciples remain occupied with power, prestige and earthly fame, Jesus goes on to explain to his disciples, and us, the true meaning of Christian discipleship. “If anyone wishes to be first,” he said, “he shall be the last of all and the servant of all.” And then as a good teacher, Jesus illustrated the meaning of his words by placing a child in their midst, telling them, “Whoever receives one child such as this in my name, receives me; and whoever receives me, receives not me but the One who sent me.”

Jesus draws attention to the child in their midst as a reminder of the humility and simplicity that his disciples are to grow in. Children must depend on parents, family, teachers and generous adults for care and security. And children have a natural sense of awe and wonder at the gift of the world around them. Only total dependence on God and a heart of gratitude leads to humility before God as well as conversion of mind and heart that leads to humble service of others.

Recommit

God’s word invites us to recommit ourselves to growing into humble disciples of Jesus and to following in his way of suffering, servant love that brings healing and peace to a world in need. The word of God gives strength and courage to ask God for the grace of true humility as we pray in faith, “speak to me, Lord.”

Question: How is Jesus’ example of servant leadership a model for your faith?

Jem Sullivan holds a doctorate in religious education and is an associate professor of catechetics in the School of Theology and Religious Studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington.