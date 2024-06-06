Thousands descend on Knock for the All Ireland Rosary Rally

An estimated 13-15 thousand people came to Knock on Saturday June 1 for the All Ireland Rosary Rally.

Rallying calls from Dana, Maria Steen, Mickey Harte, Wendy Grace, Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, Bishop Phonsie Cullinan, Fr John Harris OP and many more by way of videos on social media inspired people from all over Ireland and beyond to come to Knock.

Many of the pilgrims arrived by bus, with nearly 50 coming from the four corners of Ireland. The large, enthusiastic crowd gathered early for a Marian Conference at 9.30am to hear speakers such as Fr Joseph Mary Deane CFR, Fr Brendan Kilcoyne, and Sr Ana Lanzas. More than 20 apostolates from around Ireland then met people at a specially created conference area. Rosary and Scapular making workshops ran for over two hours in the morning, and at midday over 200 people took part in Ireland’s first ever living rosary, where people wearing white and different colour-shirts formed gigantic rosary beads, and an overhead drone captured the scene on video.

Fr John Harris led the Stations of the Cross for thousands of pilgrims and representatives from different youth groups including the Children’s Rosary Movement, which has grown rapidly in recent years, led thousands of pilgrims in a rosary procession. Bishop Phonsie was the main celebrant at the Mass, joined by Bishop John Buckley, and many other priests. He reminded the people that the real good news is found in St John’s Gospel: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (Jn 3, 16) He encouraged the thousands gathered to write another chapter of the Acts of the Apostles and to spread the gospel message with joy and enthusiasm. Dana finished proceedings by singing the hymn she herself wrote, ‘Our Lady of Knock’. Organisers said it was very encouraging to see the All Ireland Rosary Rally grow year on year and that there is a great thirst for faith in Ireland today.