‘The voice of God must be heard’ in our education system, Primary Diocesan Advisor says

In an address to the first plenary assembly of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, Pope Francis described desire, fearlessness, and Christian hope as remedies to confront the “shadow of nihilism.”

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Sr Anne Neylon DC, Primary Diocesan Advisor, commented on the Pope’s call, describing the address as “a moment of grace, a moment of renewal.” She emphasised that “hope” comes from “prayer for possibilities unseen.”

Sr Anne pointed out the challenge of cultivating hope among young people, “That sense of nihilism in our world is erasing hope,” she said. Encouraging children to believe in their Catholic faith, she noted that even those in difficult circumstances can find strength in God. “To think that there are 250 million children globally without access to education is a terrible statistic,” she said, pointing out the Pope’s words, “Some 250 million children and adolescents do not attend school.” She called on school leaders to remain “thirsty and have dreams.”

Ireland, Sr Anne said, has “a very good education system,” but faith must also be nurtured personally. “Taking personal responsibility for faith, taking time to reflect, and believing that God loves me as I am – it’s that simple.”

She also praised the example of saints, particularly Carlo Acutis, who she believes will inspire the young. “We need to avoid pessimism – it comes from secularism,” she said.

While acknowledging challenges in Ireland, including school closures, Sr Anne pointed the importance of collaboration between culture and education. “It takes each one of us to be responsible in our faith… The voice of God must be heard.”