The uneasy mix of politics and religion

I like it when I come across someone that defies expectations, someone with unexpected ideas or unusual hobbies. Mind you there can be unpleasant surprises, like when you discover a close friend is a racist… this is not autobiographical!

Barbara Dickson is a famous Scottish pop and folk singer, and she is also a committed Catholic. She spoke to Pam Rhodes on Songs of Praise (BBC One, Sunday). She was baptised in the Protestant tradition, but when she became Catholic, she said it felt like “coming home.” Originally inspired by a small Franciscan church in Edinburgh, she now worships in St Mary’s Cathedral in the city. Still performing, she leans on her faith when on the road and says a Hail Mary before shows. She sang a beautiful song, a simple version of Creators of the Stars of Night. I’d like to have heard more of her singing, but the rest of the music was her choice from the usual choral fare, including the Celtic flavoured Be Thou My Vision and The King of Love My Shepherd Is, sung by choirs from various churches, many in Scotland.

Far from Scotland, in Washington the 52nd March for Life Rally (EWTN, Friday) was impressive as usual, and EWTN gave the usual full live coverage. I was struck by how many young people were among the thousands on the march. The presenters said it was the biggest human rights rally in the world, but you’d struggle to find much coverage in mainstream media, especially in Ireland. Try an internet search and you’ll see how much this huge rally is ignored over here.

It was the first public event speech by Vice-President JD Vance since his inauguration, and I’m sure the US pro-life movement got a considerable boost from that. His visionary talk celebrated the movement and stressed the need for support for families and for women in crisis pregnancies. Likewise, there was support from House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority leader John Thune. I didn’t notice any contributions from pro-life Democrats, if there are any left in that polarised political environment. Republican Congressman Chris Smith called for “love and compassion” for opponents. Lila Rose of ‘Live Action’ reminded us that “one change of mind can save a life.” Archbishop Joseph Naumann urged an approach of prayer and legislation. Several references were made to attempts to bring in legislation to ensure no taxpayers’ money would fund abortions and that babies surviving failed abortions would have to be cared for.

Attendees were still celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the fact that around half the states had restrictive anti-abortion laws. One speaker spoke of the thousands of lives saved as a result. Another commentator welcomed the lives saved by the abortion reversal pill; five thousand she estimated. Surveys were referenced that showed most women willing to keep their babies if they weren’t under financial and other pressures.

There were some elements that made me uneasy, such as the uneasy mix of politics and religion typical of the USA and the volume of praise for President Trump, at a time when his mean-spirited speeches show no signs of abating (does he need to keep Biden bashing?), when there are moves to extend capital punishment, with immigrants are being hauled away in handcuffs, a huge amount of US aid being withdrawn worldwide, pending review. There was much use of Christian religious imagery and rhetoric, as there was at Martin Luther King rallies in the past, but I think the movement must ensure support from other religions and secular human rights activists.

Also stateside, there was that controversy about the words of Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde to President Trump at a church service. Usefully, quite a bit of her talk was played on Sunday (BBC Radio 4). Her Christian teaching, with her call for mercy, was clear, compassionate and brave, given the context. It’s worth finding the full text online but I’m not sure church is the place for what seemed a very public reprimand to a specific member of the congregation, though many might regard it as more of a timely exhortation. Rev. Dr Robert Lee regarded it as “speaking truth to power,” while Pastor Lorenzo Sewell’s characterisation of the sermon as “spiritual abuse” and Trump’s description of it as “nasty” were over the top.

We’re getting a lot of ‘OTT’ these days.

